Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Raised to C$23.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE TXG traded up C$0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 709,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,308. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$11.41 and a 12-month high of C$22.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

