Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$75.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$79.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Desjardins set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$80.18.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down C$1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$67.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,041,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,613. The stock has a market cap of $125.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$74.34. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$67.60 and a 12 month high of C$77.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.11 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total value of C$744,300.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

