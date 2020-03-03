Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$78.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Desjardins set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$80.18.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down C$1.66 on Friday, reaching C$67.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,041,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,613. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.34. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$67.60 and a 1 year high of C$77.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

In other news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total transaction of C$744,300.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

