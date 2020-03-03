Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$1.30 to C$1.75 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.85 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.24.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TCW traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.87. The company had a trading volume of 304,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,417. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.00. The company has a market cap of $255.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$0.71 and a 12-month high of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.