TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Holdings Raised by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 221.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,207 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TrueCar by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TrueCar by 386.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 296,568 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TrueCar by 1,087.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in TrueCar by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 101,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,833. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. TrueCar Inc has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $282.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRUE. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TrueCar from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

