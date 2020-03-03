Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.26

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 903234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Under Armour by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

