United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

United Fire Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. United Fire Group has a dividend payout ratio of 377.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 240.0%.

UFCS traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.39. 1,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,113. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.72 million, a P/E ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $289.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.00 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 1.23%. As a group, analysts predict that United Fire Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

