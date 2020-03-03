United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

UTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.27.

United Technologies stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,088,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,034. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.42. United Technologies has a 1-year low of $121.48 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,292,724,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,713 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 7,504.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after acquiring an additional 782,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

