Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OLED. Cowen cut Universal Display from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital cut their price target on Universal Display from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut Universal Display from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.45.

Universal Display stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,524. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.38.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

In other news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin acquired 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

