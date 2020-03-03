US Select Private Opportunities Fund (ASX:CD1) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

US Select Private Opportunities Fund (ASX:CD1) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 25.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from US Select Private Opportunities Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.25.

US Select Private Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of A$1.50 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of A$2.25 ($1.60). The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.56.

Get US Select Private Opportunities Fund alerts:

US Select Private Opportunities Fund Company Profile

US Select Private Opportunities Fund, LP is a co-sponsored fund of Cordish Private Ventures LLC and Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services Pty Ltd., Investment Arm. It specializes in fund of fund investments in buyout funds focused on small to lower middle-markets in the United States.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for US Select Private Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Select Private Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.