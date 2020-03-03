Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 40,150,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,014,621. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

