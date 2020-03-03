Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.1% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 161,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,249,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,561. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.64 and its 200-day moving average is $93.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.