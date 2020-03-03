Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.59-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $327-328 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.25 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.50 EPS.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.50. 2,246,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,673. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $110.23 and a 52-week high of $176.90.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.05.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 4,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $674,297.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,570.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $162,890.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,124,005. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

