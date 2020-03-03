Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Set at C$23.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$26.35.

Vermilion Energy stock traded down C$0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,881,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,258. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$12.67 and a 12-month high of C$36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.41%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.80%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

