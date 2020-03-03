Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 36,634 Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,634 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.34. 770,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.96. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $76.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $925,953.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,988.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,778. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

