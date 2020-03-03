Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 36,634 Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,634 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.34. 770,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.96. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $76.83.
In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $925,953.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,988.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,778. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have recently commented on MTH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.94.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
