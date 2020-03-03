Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 48,391 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in UDR by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.37. 2,682,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,508. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,000. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

