Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 48,391 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in UDR by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.37. 2,682,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,508. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.50.
In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,000. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.
