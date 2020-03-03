Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 300.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1,293.9% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,014 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $673,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,088,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.54.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

