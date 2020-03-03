Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 462.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,219 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,533,000 after buying an additional 1,275,865 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,178,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,794,000 after buying an additional 532,774 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,751,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,087,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,155,000 after buying an additional 278,414 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WELL traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $77.01. 6,261,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.34.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s payout ratio is 83.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

