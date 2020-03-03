Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 107.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,467 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 12.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in Ventas by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 130,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 2.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the third quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ventas in the third quarter worth $256,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.36. 7,624,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.44 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.97.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. Ventas’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.