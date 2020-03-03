Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 20,233 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 416.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,097 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 11,851.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Walmart by 1,633.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,042,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $123,897,000 after buying an additional 982,395 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after buying an additional 565,875 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1,562.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 581,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 546,064 shares in the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $8.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.88. 17,071,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,765,327. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $305.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Wolfe Research lowered Walmart to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

