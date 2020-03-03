Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 68,402 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 303.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,402 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 523.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $266,000.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.45.

ACHC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.92. 1,204,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $35.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $780.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.73 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

