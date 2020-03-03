Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of Group 1 Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 101,568 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 464.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 44,028 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 398.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 893,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.93. The stock had a trading volume of 203,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,545. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.77 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

In related news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,514,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,134,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $533,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,534,308.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,156,850. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

