Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 959.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,583 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 38,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

DLR stock traded up $10.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.49. 6,312,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,621. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $138.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Argus cut their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,451 shares of company stock worth $830,733. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

