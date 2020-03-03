Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 402.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV traded up $7.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.68. 3,322,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,192. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.83. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $117.38 and a one year high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.57.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

