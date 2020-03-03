Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 479.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,472 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 145,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

CINF traded up $8.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.36. 1,469,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,922. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

