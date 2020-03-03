Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 485.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of MAXIMUS worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MAXIMUS in the third quarter worth approximately $6,202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 18.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in MAXIMUS in the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

MAXIMUS stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.43. 679,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,093. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average of $75.26. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $930,201.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

