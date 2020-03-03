Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 183.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,660 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 218.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 259,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 178,130 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 30,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,012,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after buying an additional 246,580 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,996,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,168. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

