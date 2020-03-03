Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1,408.9% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 175,196 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 395,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 481,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2,415.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 179,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

KR stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.34. 10,566,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,338,976. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

