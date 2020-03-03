Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $2.38 Million in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,460. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.88. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $66.40.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

