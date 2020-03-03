Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $2.39 Million in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stifel Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 146,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $116,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,167.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,267 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.54. The stock had a trading volume of 895,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,435. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stifel Financial Corp has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.83.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

SF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stifel Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

