Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $2.68 Million in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,654 shares of company stock worth $8,386,467. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF traded up $3.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,110,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $78.45 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.08.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.79.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

