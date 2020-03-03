Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $2.71 Million in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 111,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 953.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,422,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,607,264. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.50) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

In related news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $108,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $912,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 706,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,247,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,739 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,293. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.