Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $2.75 Million in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 90,229 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,552,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,817,000 after purchasing an additional 399,094 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of KBR by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,733,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,788,000 after acquiring an additional 493,948 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,596,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 837.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,207 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of KBR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,640,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KBR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,231,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,217. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KBR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

