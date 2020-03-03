Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $2.96 Million in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 181,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APLE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 745.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth $67,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,159,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 73.62%.

APLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

