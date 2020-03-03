Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 41,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Belden by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the third quarter valued at $2,240,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 11.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 27.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cross Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Longbow Research raised Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

NYSE:BDC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.65. 546,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,547. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.45. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.73 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

