Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $2.38 Million Investment in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 126,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 475.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,001,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,646. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.99.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,727 shares of company stock valued at $208,067 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Buckingham Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

