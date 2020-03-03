Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 77,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of PEAK traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,655,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,241. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

