Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of Magellan Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,209,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,613,000 after purchasing an additional 478,207 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 187.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 259,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 168,975 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 743.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 130,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 1,982.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 39,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 382,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.99. Magellan Health Inc has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Health Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total value of $450,885.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,684.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $474,756. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

