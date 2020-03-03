Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $2.86 Million Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 87,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 75.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after acquiring an additional 548,589 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,564,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 804,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after purchasing an additional 456,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6,029.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 446,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after acquiring an additional 285,801 shares in the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PPC shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,633. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.95. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $88,972.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,471,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

