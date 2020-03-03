Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.83. 828,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,645. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.