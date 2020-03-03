Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 27,746 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 483.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,746 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,325,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,903,000 after purchasing an additional 136,458 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 172.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,456 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABC stock traded up $2.84 on Monday, hitting $87.16. 4,506,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,524. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

