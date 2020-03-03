Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 36,101 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 477.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,101 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 101.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.92. 2,408,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,474. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

