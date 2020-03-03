Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of Dillard’s as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 836.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 142,300 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 88,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 31,262 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2,266.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 39,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 10.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDS shares. ValuEngine raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Dillard’s from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dillard’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

DDS traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $58.31. 361,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,133. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average is $66.87.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.15%. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.