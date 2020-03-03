Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,510,000 after purchasing an additional 214,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 78.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBH stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.13. 366,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,041. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

