Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 28,277 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $552,807.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,311 shares of company stock worth $2,438,395. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.28. 2,528,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,170. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $103.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

