Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 63,310 Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Legg Mason as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Legg Mason by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Legg Mason in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. purchased 49,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $499,999.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LM traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,502,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,152. Legg Mason Inc has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

