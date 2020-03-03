Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,514,000 after buying an additional 311,801 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $42,922,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,849,000 after buying an additional 141,102 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,399,000 after buying an additional 130,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 322.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,983,000 after buying an additional 105,730 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA stock traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $217.72. 1,764,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,970. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $202.84 and a twelve month high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.38.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.