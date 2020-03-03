Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 371 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,563,000 after buying an additional 2,198,264 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $83.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,819,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,107. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

