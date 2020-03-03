Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $2.26 Million Position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 135,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.19% of Waddell & Reed Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 192,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 80,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 102,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Shares of WDR stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,104. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $933.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $19.18.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

