Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $2.44 Million Position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,212 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Emcor Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,309,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Emcor Group by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Emcor Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EME traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.91. 519,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,294. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. Emcor Group Inc has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.51.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EME. ValuEngine raised Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

